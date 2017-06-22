US, Russia Should Cooperate on Science, Communication Issues in Arctic, MP Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The lawmaker stated on the sidelines of the Arctic Circle Forum that unilateral efforts would not be enough to improve the infrastructure and, therefore, all countries involved in the region should develop the action plan.

"First of all, we must resolve scientific issues in the region, then move to communication challenges, infrastructure for the transportation system and means of transportation," Karlov said when asked about possible areas of US-Russian cooperation on Wednesday.

Russia has provided the United States with a proposal with respect to the future scientific partnership in the Arctic, but Washington has not responded to the offer so far, Karlov added.

In March, US Senator Lisa Murkowski, who represents the state of Alaska, told Sputnik that the United States and Russia should boost cooperation in the Arctic under the administration of President Donald Trump.