US Coast Guard Commandant: Sanctions Won't Harm Ties With Russian Border Guard

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked whether he had any concerns that the latest anti-Moscow sanctions and the new tensions may impact his cooperation with the Russian counterparts, Zukunft stated, "Absolutely not."

"We have an open dialogue with my Russian counterparts, have and always will," he added.

Earlier in the day, Moscow cancelled talks between US and Russian diplomats after the United States expanded anti-Russian sanctions on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against some 40 individuals and entities over their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Department of the Treasury’s move comes after the US Senate voted in favor of extending sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election on June 15.

Moscow's relations with the West deteriorated rapidly following Crimea’s referendum to reunite with Russia in 2014 and the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis later that year. The United States, the European Union and their allies accused Moscow of violating Ukraine's territorial integrity and interfering with the country’s internal affairs. Russia has consistently denied the allegations, pointing out that the policy of sanctions is counterproductive.