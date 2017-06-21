Chinese Tour Agencies Considering Crimea as Potential Tourist Destination

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Chinese tour agencies have suggested the organization of multi-city trips to Russia, which would include travel to the Crimean peninsula, Crimean First Deputy Tourism Minister Igor Kotlyar said Wednesday.

"It may be a 10-day trip with Chinese tourists visiting Moscow, St. Petersburg and Crimea, spending 3 days in each region. A trip to Sochi and Crimea with spending 5 days in each was also considered," Kotlyar said as quoted by the press service of the ministry.

According to the deputy minister, Chinese tour agencies know about the advantages of the vacation at the Black Sea coast resorts.

"They spoke positively of high-quality services in health tourism sphere, which are provided in our republic. In particular, it regards curing respiratory tract deceases, musculoskeletal system disorders and infertility," Kotlyar said.

Kotlyar's remarks came after the participation of Crimean representatives in Beijing International Tourism Expo, which was held on June 16-18.