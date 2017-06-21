Register
20:25 GMT +321 June 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    France Insists on Tightening Sanctions Against North Korea

    France is working on tightening the sanctions against North Korea in order to ensure that Pyongyang abandons nuclear and ballistic programs in compliance with UN Security Council resolutions, according to French Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Giorgini.

    A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 11, 2016
    France Presses for New EU Sanctions on North Korea
    PARIS (Sputnik) — French authorities are calling for stricter sanctions by the international community against North Korea in order to ensure that Pyongyang renounces its nuclear and missile programs, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Giorgini said Wednesday.

    "France actively cooperates with partners in all formats in order to make North Korea its abandon nuclear and ballistic programs in compliance with UN Security Council resolutions. We are working with our partners on tightening the sanctions which were imposed previously and call for further strengthening of the Security Council's and the European Union's sanctions in order to reinforce pressure on the North Korean regime," Giorgini said at a briefing.

    A South Korean soldier walks past a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2017.
    EU Extends Sanctions Against North Korea After Latest Missile Test
    Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, prompting worldwide criticism and the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the isolated Asian nation and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang in response to its unsanctioned actions.

    In recent months, however, tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have drastically escalated due to an increased frequency missile launches and nuclear tests. The most recent launch took place on June 8, when North Korea carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles which reportedly flew some 199.5 kilometers (124 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan.

