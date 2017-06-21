France Insists on Tightening Sanctions Against North Korea

"France actively cooperates with partners in all formats in order to make North Korea its abandon nuclear and ballistic programs in compliance with UN Security Council resolutions. We are working with our partners on tightening the sanctions which were imposed previously and call for further strengthening of the Security Council's and the European Union's sanctions in order to reinforce pressure on the North Korean regime," Giorgini said at a briefing.
In recent months, however, tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have drastically escalated due to an increased frequency missile launches and nuclear tests. The most recent launch took place on June 8, when North Korea carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles which reportedly flew some 199.5 kilometers (124 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)