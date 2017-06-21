Russia, Brazil to Consider Possibilities of Building New NPPs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Brazil will consider the possibilities of building new nuclear power plants in the country, as well as cooperation in the sphere of radiation technologies and nuclear medicine, the countries' leaders said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"Russia and Brazil will consider ways to expand cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in the following areas: radiation technologies and nuclear medicine, nuclear fuel cycle, training and upgrading of skills of specialists in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, completion of the third power unit of the Angra nuclear power plant, as well as the construction of new nuclear power plants in Brazil," it said.