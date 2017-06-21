Kaspersky Lab Developing Cybersecurity Software for Brazil Defense Ministry

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Kaspersky Lab Recommends Industries to Audit Security Due to Malware Attacking Power Grids

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Brazilian President Michel Temer is currently on an official visit to Moscow.

"Russia's Kaspersky Lab company is expanding a range of services at the Brazilian market. The company has started development of special cybersecurity software on behalf of the Brazilian Defense Ministry and several major banks," the documents said.

According to the documents, Moscow and Brasilia are also cooperating in the sphere of development of software and the use of Russian technologies in the Brazilian system of e-government services.

The documents added that a number of other Russian companies, such as payment service provider Qiwi and remote banking services system Megapay, are also working in Brazil or participating in tenders on the provision of software to the Latin American nation.