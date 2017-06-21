Some EU States Oppose Automatic Renewal of Anti-Russia Sanctions

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Several EU countries are against the automatic extension of EU sanctions against Russia, a high-ranking EU source said Wednesday.

"Indeed there are some Member states, who believe that the question of roll over of sanctions [cannot] be the issue of the automatic technical written procedure, that there has to be a clear recommendation from German [Chancellor] and president of France, because they are (in) the Normandy format and Minsk agreements were born within the framework of Normandy format," the source told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel could recommend to extend anti-Russia sanctions at an EU summit this week, a senior European Union official told Sputnik.

"There has to be a clear recommendation from the German chancellor and president of France, because they are [in] the Normandy format and Minsk agreements were born within the framework of Normandy format. I expect the recommendation from both Merkel and Macron to roll over the sanctions," the official said Wednesday.

The two leaders' recommendation would prompt European Council President Donald Tusk to inform other EU leaders to "kick-start the written procedure."

"So, actually it will be a political decision, and then we need to have a legal process, a technical one," the official said.