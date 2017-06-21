OSCE Official Kanerva Praises Russia’s ‘Timely’ Anti-Terrorism Code Proposal

© Photo: OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev Russia to Propose Resolution on Stronger OSCE Role in Countering Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik)In April, Russian lawmaker and special counterterrorism envoy of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Nikolay Kovalev proposed to develop the assembly's anti-terrorism code – a legally binding code of laws regarding "crimes connected to terrorist activities." According to Kovalev, the code should be based upon counterterrorism conventions of the United Nations, the Council of Europe and similar documents of the regional and sub-regional blocs within the political expanse of the Assembly. The development of the code should be followed with the creation of an international penitentiary system of the assembly's member states for those sentenced under the assembly's code for cross-border terrorist activities.

"I would like to thank Special Representative Kovalev for bringing up a timely and important topic for a discussion in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. I believe it is important that we, as parliamentarians representing the whole OSCE area, have a comprehensive discussion about possible measures that could be adopted as a part of our joint efforts to combat terrorism," Kanerva, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Emeritus, told Sputnik.

He added that in order to successfully prevent and counter terrorism, the OSCE countries need "co-operation and joint actions" in accordance with OSCE principles and commitments.

"Over the last years, we have seen several important steps being taken as regards the international counterterrorism co-operation. Joint efforts focusing on both prevention and countering terrorism are equally important. However, we need to step up our international co-operation as terrorism is a common threat to all of us," Kanerva said.

Earlier in June, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the Russian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly planned to propose two resolutions on the upcoming summer session of the Assembly. One of the resolutions, according to the lawmaker, will be on strengthening the OSCE's role in countering terrorism.

The 26th Annual Session of PA OSCE will be held in Belarus' capital of Minsk on July 5-9, with around 300 parliamentarians from North America, Europe and Asia expected to take part.

The OSCE Secretary General is appointed for a term of three years by the OSCE Ministerial Council, the central decision-making and governing body of the OSCE, and then may be re-elected for a second and final term of three years.

Incumbent OSCE Secretary General is Lamberto Zannier, who first took the office in 2001 and started the second term in 2014. The new Secretary General will be elected during the upcoming Ministerial Council in the Austrian city of Mauerbach, scheduled for July 11.