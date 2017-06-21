Register
11:18 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Picture taken on April 23, 2015 shows the audience room of the European Court for Human Rights, in Strasbourg, eastern France

    Russia Says it's Too Soon for BRICS Version of European Court of Human Rights

    © AFP 2017/ PATRICK HERTZOG
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10910

    There are certain complaints against the European Court of Human Rights' (ECHR) decisions, but it is too early to estimate the prospects of alternative to the organization proposed within the framework of the BRICS organization, a member of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at his news conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    No Persecution in Russia on Any Grounds - Lavrov on ECHR's LGBT Ruling
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Tuesday, Yelena Sutormina, the chair of the Russian Civic Chamber's Committee on Public Diplomacy and Support for Compatriots Abroad, told Sputnik that the Civic Chamber had plans to send a proposal to the Russian Foreign Ministry to create an alternative to the ECHR within the framework of BRICS.

    "It is too early to estimate this initiative — there are more questions than answers. It is necessary to give assessment to the ECHR decisions and if you do not agree with them — to release your arguments," Alexander Brod said, adding that ideas of creation of yet another human rights courts had been repeatedly voiced during the recent decade, but such initiatives had not gone any further.

    The official added that despite several claims against the ECHR, a new institution would have its own minuses.

    "Of course there are complaints against the ECHR. We, as human rights activists, monitoring its activities and the decisions, have repeatedly faced a political bias of this body… BRICS comprises five countries [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] and the ECHR is the basis for protection of human rights in 47 members of the Council of Europe… That's why even if the idea of such a court would be discussed at the BRICS summit only a limited number of people would be able to petition this institution," the official added.

    There are also questions to the professionalism and impartiality of the institution within BRICS, as there are fears that the BRICS member states could have an impact on decisions of the institution, Brod outlined.

    Related:

    Council of Europe Using ECHR to 'Smear' Russia - Lawmaker on Gay Propaganda Ban
    Journalists Banned From Entering Moldova May File Complaint to ECHR
    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny to Appeal Upheld Embezzlement Verdict in ECHR
    Tags:
    alternative, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), BRICS, Alexander Brod, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok