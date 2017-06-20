MOSCOW (Sputnik) — By expanding anti-Russian sanctions, the United States is consciously supporting those in Kiev that are interested in disrupting the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As regards the so-called ‘Ukrainian sanctions,’ we see that Washington is consciously ‘pouring water on the watermill of the war party in Kiev, those that do not wish to achieve settlement and those that are interested in disrupting the Minsk agreements," Ryabkov said.

"It is getting ever more complicated to discuss such issues in the system of logical coordinates and sober normal discussion but it is a consequence of the policy that Washington continues to pursue," Ryabkov added.