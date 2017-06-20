Register
18:39 GMT +3
20 June 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017

    Austrian President: US Paris Climate Deal Pullout Means EU Should Double Efforts

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said that US President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord only challenges Europe to double its efforts in order to do everything possible to protect the planet and save it for future generations.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Dejong/Pool
    US’ Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal: ‘Now China Leads’
    VIENNA (Sputnik) — Countries in Europe, as well as those beyond its borders, should unite in their efforts to fight against climate change, especially in light of the United States' recent decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said Tuesday.

    "The withdrawal [of the United States] from the Paris agreement means for us only that in Europe we, along with other partners, will more actively combat the global climate catastrophe. This applies to Austria, this applies to other member states of the European Union and other countries beyond it," Van der Bellen, who used to lead the Greens, said in a speech at the Austrian World Summit on sustainable development.

    The president noted US President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord only challenges Europe to double its efforts in order to do everything possible to protect the planet and save it for future generations.

    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump's Paris Accords Pullout Shows US Retreating Into 'Anti-Science Fixation'
    On June 1, Trump announced that his country would be pulling out of the Paris climate accord, arguing that the agreement had the potential to hurt the US economy and affect national job growth while unfairly benefiting other nations. However, the president expressed his readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be more fair to the United States.

    The Paris climate agreement was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The accord has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by nearly 150.

    As stipulated in the international accord, all parties should maintain the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To this end, each party to the deal has agreed to cut their emissions to some extent, and is expected to produce its own plan for achieving these goals, determine the time line for the implementation of said goals, and then report on its progress.

