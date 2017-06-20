Kremlin Unaware of 'Tillerson Plan' on Ties With Russia

On Monday, the Buzzfeed portal reported citing a classified document that Tillerson had prepared a three-point framework for future US-Russia relations. The points reportedly include conveying to Russia that aggressive actions against the United States are counterproductive, engagement on issues that are of strategic interest to the United States, such as Syria and North Korea, and emphasis on the importance of "strategic stability" with Russia.
"As far as the Tillerson plan, which we do not know about by the media do, then I suppose it is better to ask our colleagues from the foreign ministry," Peskov told reporters.
