Russia Warns UN of Deteriorating Situation With Spread of Racist Ideas Globally

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Russia is warning the United Nations Human Rights Council of the worsening situation with the spread of racist ideas around the world, a Russian delegate told the 35rd session of the council.
"The tendency for radicals getting seats in the parliaments of a number of European countries, the increasing incidence of the persecution of migrants, refugees, and representatives of ethnic and religious minorities testify not to the persistence of the situation with the spread of racist ideas in the world, but to its deterioration," Natalia Zolotova said Monday.
"A blatant fact is the recent renaming of one of the avenues in Kiev in honor of Roman Shukhevych — not only an active Nazi collaborator during the World War II, but also an SS officer whose hands are steeped to the elbows with blood of murdered Jews, Poles, Russians and opponents of the Hitlerites in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia," the diplomat added.
The United Nations Human Rights Council is holding its 35th session from June 6 to 23. An updated report on the human rights situation in Ukraine is expected to be presented in the council on June 21.
