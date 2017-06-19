Register
19:55 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Surveillance

    Why Top Secret Surveillance Tools Fail to Make the World Safer

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    World
    Get short URL
    14710

    UK's biggest arms company BAE Systems secretly sold mass surveillance technology to six governments in the Middle East. According to documents obtained by the BBC, the sales were made via Denmark-based BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with information security expert Arjen Kamphuis and British intelligence analyst Glenmore Trenear.

    Commenting on the problem, Kamphuis noted that many modern surveillance tools have grown out of software tools that were initially built for Western governments to monitor communications networks and internet connections. However, over the last 15 years, they evolved and are now being used for breaking into the laptops and mobile phones of individuals.

    "Initially it was about monitoring traffic over internet networks… for example to prevent crimes. But over time, these tools have grown to include breaking into devices, and so now the classical distinction between targeted surveillance of individuals and mass surveillance is beginning to disappear," Kamphuis told Radio Sputnik.

    Many say that these technologies play a crucial role in combating terrorism. However, there is always a danger that surveillance software can fall into the wrong hands. Answering the question whether these technologies make the world safer, or on the contrary — more dangerous, the expert said:

    "These are the same tools that Western police and intelligence agencies use, and when they fall into the wrong hands, a lot of information about the networks — about what they can and cannot do — becomes more likely known."

    Spy
    © Fotolia/ Serkat Photography
    Danish Surveillance Helps Dictators Spy on Dissenters
    In his opinion, it can damage Western countries because their tools are revealed and thus become less effective.

    Concerns about the misuse of surveillance technologies have been repeatedly raised by many analysts and politicians. Cases of mass surveillance, secret information leaks and individuals being spied on have raised serious concerns in many countries worldwide.

    British intelligence analyst Glenmore Trenear believes that intelligence agencies are unable to cope with the large inflow of information they receive and process it effectively. He cited as an example the work of US intelligence agencies.

    "The US intelligence community has a surfeit of data more than they can deal with properly. Also a ridiculous number of people with access to ‘top secret' classified material, as we learned from the Bradley Manning case. Poor vetting and control of 'contractors' exacerbates the situation. And the agencies themselves are constantly ‘locking the stable door after the horse has bolted!'" Trenear stated.

    Moreover, surveillance technologies have not proved to be effective in preventing terrorist attacks in Europe, let alone the fact that many of them are used not against terrorists, but against legitimate political activists.

    "It doesn't seem that the ability to monitor and surveille is a limiting factor in preventing terrorism," he said. "There are also indications that these tools are actually used more against politically active individuals in every country in the world including people who [are involved] in legitimate political activities, like running opposition parties, against journalists or human rights lawyers, or NGOs that might fight for local human rights," Kamhuis said.

    Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 4, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Why the UK Foreign Office Won't Stand Up to 'Dictators' in the Middle East
    Earlier, the British BAE company developed surveillance technology named Evident and reportedly sold it to several states in the Middle East. It can be used to track and hack millions of individuals, investigators warn. The tech is said to be capable of breaking encrypted communications and collecting a large number of communications data.

    Its buyers named in the report are Algeria, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Given each state's record of treating political opponents, the resources could be used to surveil and jail dissidents, investigators claim.

    The countries have been condemned by a variety of human rights groups for their harsh approach toward representatives of political opposition. Their residents taking part in unarmed anti-government protests were reportedly fired upon by government forces, while dissidents were said to be detained and tortured without charge.

    Related:

    Majority of British Back State Surveillance in Face of Terrorist Attacks
    Afghan Man Who Killed 5-Year Old Russian Boy in Bavaria Was Under Surveillance
    US Court Authorizes Surveillance on Journalists to Find White House Data Leakers
    Tags:
    tools, software, intelligence, surveillance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok