Cuba Considering Possibility of Retaliatory Measures to US Sanctions

© REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa Cuba Demands Respectful Bilateral Talks From US Authorities – Foreign Minister

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The Cuban authorities are studying the possibility of introducing countermeasures in connection with the intentions of the US administration, but to prepare an adequate response it is necessary to analyze the actions of Washington, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla told journalists on Monday.

"It is necessary to wait until the US government announces the regulations on the implementation of these measures, before expressing an opinion on their prospects," Rodriguez Parrilla said in Vienna.

He said the Cuban authorities would also "consider the possibility of introducing measures", adding that Cuba needed "to wait for an analysis of the consequences of US measures."