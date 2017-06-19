Global Economic Growth to Reach 3.1%, Highest Rate Since 2010 - Fitch

© AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV Russian Economy to Be Challenged by Recession in Global Economic Growth

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Global economic recovery has increased and should reach next year its highest level since 2010, Fitch Ratings said in a press release on Monday.

"The recovery in global growth is strengthening and is expected to pick up to 2.9 percent this year and peak at 3.1 percent in 2018, the highest rate since 2010," the release stated.

Eurozone growth has increased the most, driven by a recent increase in world trade, but tightening labor markets and macro policies in a number of nations have improved economies worldwide.

Fitch noted that emerging market economies are recovering strongly, including Russia and Brazil, where GDP growth rates are positive and investment has increased.

Finally, Fitch said French President Emmanuel Macron’s election win has eased concerns about growing anti-European sentiments, while US trade policy has largely not changed despite tough rhetoric from President Donald Trump.