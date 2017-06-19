Ukraine's Poroshenko Begins US Working Visit

© REUTERS/ Thomas Peter Poroshenko to Present Any Outcome of His Meeting With Trump as His Success

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko left on Monday for a working visit in the United States, his spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said.

"The Ukrainian president begins working visit to the United States," Tsegolko said in a tweet.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin confirmed the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

During the talks, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is planning to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements and policies toward Russia with Donald Trump, Klimkin told the Ukrainian Segodnya newspaper.

Previously, the media reported that Poroshenko is planning to pay a visit to the US and meet with US President Donald Trump.