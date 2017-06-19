Oliver Stone Says His Son Working at RT is Not a 'Russian Agent'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The director was interviewed about his recent conversations with the Russian leader that were used for the film aired by the Showtime TV channel earlier in June. During the interview, a CNN host asked Stone if his son, working at RT was related to the film.

"He has been working at RT for six-seven years, way before this project was born… He does interviews with very good people… There's no connection there. He's not an agent, a Russian agent or something like that," Stone said Sunday.

The director added that if a person watched RT, he could find "a lot of interesting," as the broadcaster's correspondents "do a lot of work" and create interesting materials.

Stone's documentary "The Putin Interviews," which the director has been making for two years, is based on the conversations between the famous filmmaker and the Russian president and covered a number of issues, including Russia-US ties, crises in Syria and Ukraine and the case of US National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, among other issues.