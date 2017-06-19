Catering Company Executives Arrested as 100s of Turkish Soldiers Hospitalized

Defense Minister Fikri Isik, who visited the troopers at the hospital, said that 372 soldiers have been hospitalized while the others are being treated at the military facility.
"No one is in intensive care or has their life in danger," he said, as cited by Anadolu news agency.
The soldiers reportedly had eaten a meal of soup, rice, chicken and yogurt for Iftar, a meal with which Muslims break their dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
A similar incident occurred in Manisa earlier in May, when more than 1,000 soldiers were struck by a salmonella infection that left one soldier dead.
"Upon the repeat incident, our chief prosecutor's office has launched a second investigation. Blood and urine sample from the suffering soldiers, as well as samples from the chicken and food items, water, and all other ingredients served at the dinner, have been taken and sent for an expert examination," Simsek said, as quoted by Hurriyet.
