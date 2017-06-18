Register
    Tourists walk in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in Washington, DC

    Alleged Russian Meddling in US Vote Probe May Be Finished Soon - US Senator

    © AFP 2017/ KAREN BLEIER
    According to US Senator Angus King, the investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election may be finished until the end of this year.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election, and ties between US President Donald Trump's team and the Kremlin may be finished until the end of this year, Senator Angus King said Sunday.

    "A lot of people have said 'when do you think you'll be done?' Maybe the end of the year," King, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told NBC broadcaster.

    The senator noted that it was a very complex matter, which involved thousands of pages of intelligence documents, many witnesses, hence a lot of information needed to be processed.

    "We are 20 percent into it," King said answering the question on how far the investigation has progressed.

    The US Congress is investigating the relations between Trump's team and Moscow, however, no evidence on alleged Kremlin's influence on the election has been provided so far.

    On Wednesday, media reports emerged claiming that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was overseeing a probe into Russia's alleged interference, was widening the investigation.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied any Moscow's interference in the US presidential election, saying such allegations are aimed at distracting public attention from instances of actual election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

