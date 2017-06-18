© AP Photo/ Shabbir Hussain Imam Daesh Seizes Osama bin Laden’s Hideout, Raising Threat to Russia and China

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Russia and China are in constant dialogue on all aspects of bilateral strategic relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

"All aspects of our multifaceted strategic relations are covered by permanent dialogue… Today we have a good opportunity to look at the bilateral ties’ state, at the implementation of agreements, reached by the leaders and, certainly, get ready to the tomorrow meeting of BRICS foreign ministers," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The minister stressed that the contacts between Russia and China were intensive at various levels.

"Last month you were in Moscow, then we recently met in Astana," Lavrov noted, adding that the two states’ leaders also supported regular contacts.

The Russian minister underscored the active cooperation was necessary given the present global state of affairs, which was largely unpredictable and required constant attention.

"It is very important for us to do everything possible for the basic principles of the international law as and the UN charter to remain the major instruments of building relations between countries and peoples," Lavrov concluded.

In March, Wang said that China and Russia were strategic partners with their relations based on fundamental interests of both countries and stressed that the two states relations were better than ever before.

BRICS is an association of five developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which is aimed at enhancing cooperation in multiple spheres between the member states. Lavrov arrived in Beijing earlier in the day to participate in Monday BRICS ministers meeting, aimed at exchange of views on international agenda, including the situations in Syria and Afghanistan.