Register
19:42 GMT +318 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.

    Russia, China Maintain Permanent Dialogue on All Strategic Aspects Lavrov

    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    World
    Get short URL
    0 18080

    Russia and China are in the state of constant dialogue on all strategic aspects of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

    Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan are seen from the Pakistani village of Arawali. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Shabbir Hussain Imam
    Daesh Seizes Osama bin Laden’s Hideout, Raising Threat to Russia and China
    BEIJING (Sputnik) – Russia and China are in constant dialogue on all aspects of bilateral strategic relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

    "All aspects of our multifaceted strategic relations are covered by permanent dialogue… Today we have a good opportunity to look at the bilateral ties’ state, at the implementation of agreements, reached by the leaders and, certainly, get ready to the tomorrow meeting of BRICS foreign ministers," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    The minister stressed that the contacts between Russia and China were intensive at various levels.

    "Last month you were in Moscow, then we recently met in Astana," Lavrov noted, adding that the two states’ leaders also supported regular contacts.

    A child holds the national flags of Russia and China prior to a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Young China-Russia Aviation Venture Has Global Ambitions
    The Russian minister underscored the active cooperation was necessary given the present global state of affairs, which was largely unpredictable and required constant attention.

    "It is very important for us to do everything possible for the basic principles of the international law as and the UN charter to remain the major instruments of building relations between countries and peoples," Lavrov concluded.

    In March, Wang said that China and Russia were strategic partners with their relations based on fundamental interests of both countries and stressed that the two states relations were better than ever before.

    BRICS is an association of five developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which is aimed at enhancing cooperation in multiple spheres between the member states. Lavrov arrived in Beijing earlier in the day to participate in Monday BRICS ministers meeting, aimed at exchange of views on international agenda, including the situations in Syria and Afghanistan.

    Related:

    Daesh Seizes Osama bin Laden’s Hideout, Raising Threat to Russia and China
    Western Sanctions Prompted Rapprochement Between Russia, China - Putin
    Russia, China to Sign Contract on Heavy-Lift Copter Dev't Soon - Rostec
    Russia Offers China to Build Engine for Long-Range Planes
    Tags:
    dialogue, bilateral ties, strategic balance, Sergei Lavrov, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok