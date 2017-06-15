Register
21:58 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speak, with unidentified Turkish translator at centre, during a meeting in Doha, Qatar (File)

    Surrounded No More: Qatar’s Isolation Begins to Crumble

    © AP Photo/ Yasin Bulbul, Presidential Press Service, Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (154)
    0 43 0 0

    As Saudi Arabia and its allies sought to accuse Qatar of sponsoring terrorism and to isolate the country, a number of powerful Middle Eastern states moved to challenge this initiative.

    Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and about half-a-dozen other countries broke off diplomatic relations with Doha, accusing it of sponsoring terror groups and destabilizing the Middle East.

    However, Turkey and a number of Middle Eastern countries refused to support this initiative and started making moves to help Qatar weather this diplomatic storm.

    On Wednesday, June 14, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Doha to meet with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani and with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Furthermore, Russian newspaper Kommersant points out that after these meetings Cavusoglu is expected to visit Saudi Arabia – the country which is considered the chief instigator of the ongoing diplomatic crisis.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also declared that "Qatar’s isolation is a fatal mistake that contradicts the Islamic values," adding that Doha actively opposes the terrorist organization known as Daesh (ISIL/ISIS).

    The Turkish leader also ordered a sizeable military contingent – some 3,000 servicemen – to be deployed to Qatar in order to help maintain "peace and stability in the region".

    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi also declared that the punitive measures against Qatar hurt ordinary people and not the country’s leadership.
    Kuwait, Oman, Marocco and Jordan also decided not to support the anti-Qatari ‘offensive.’

    Professor Grigory Kosach of the Russian State University for the Humanities told Kommersant that Qatar actually holds considerable sway in certain Middle Eastern countries via powerful organizations representing Muslim Brotherhood.

    He also added that Qatar may also secure considerable support in Europe.

    "The European importers of Qatari hydrocarbons don’t want the situation in the region to deteriorate and already call for resolving this conflict as soon as possible. All of it shows that there’s an alternative coalition being formed around Qatar, which is capable of standing up to Saudi Arabia and its allies," the professor explained.

    The newspaper points out that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir already declared that the de facto blockade imposed against Qatar is not actually a blockade and that Saudi Arabia is prepared to allow shipments of food and medical supplies to Doha as needed.

    Meanwhile, Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy stated that Qatari airlines are no longer banned from using Egypt’s airspace while President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi said that the Qatari diplomatic crisis should not be allowed to devolve into war.

    Therefore, it is safe to assume that the blockade’s instigators have already realized that they won’t be able to isolate Qatar completely and started backing down, the newspaper surmises.

    It should also be noted that despite the ongoing diplomatic row, two US warships have recently arrived in Doha for a joint military exercise with the Qatari Navy.

    Furthermore, it appears that the Pentagon had finalized the sale of some 36 F-15QA Eagle air superiority fighters to Qatar for $12 billion.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (154)

    Related:

    Under Siege: How Blockade Changed Life in Qatar
    Defiant Qatar Players Face FIFA Fine for Wearing T-Shirts Bearing Emir’s Face
    Human Rights Watchdog Censures Arab States for Censoring Qatar Media
    Tags:
    deals, diplomatic crisis, isolation, F-15, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Haider al-Abadi, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egypt, United States, Turkey, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok