US Should Reject Arms Sale to Turkey After Erdogan Guards Beat Protestors in DC

"The violent attacks by Turkish security forces on peaceful protestors in Washington were completely and totally unjustified," Royce stated. "The [State] Department should reject the proposed sale of $1.2 million of semi-automatic handguns and ammunition to these security forces."
Royce also stated the State Department should double its efforts to bring the wanted individuals to justice.
US federal prosecutors issued 12 arrest warrants for Turkish security officials involved in the brawl against the protesters.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected US accusations against bodyguards of the Turkish president and blamed clashes outside the nation’s embassy in Washington on lack of security.
On June 7, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution calling for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice regardless of diplomatic immunity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)