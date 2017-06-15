Register
18:56 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    (From L to R) Presidents Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Almazbek Atambayev of Kyrgyzstan and the organization's Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha pose for an official photo as they attend a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

    CSTO Detected Over 11,000 Security-Threatening Information Resources in 2016

    © REUTERS/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 1910

    More than 11,000 information resources that present a threat to the security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member-states were revealed in 2016 within the framework of a special operation, CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov said on Thursday.

    April 14, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for photographs of the heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Ala-Archa residence in Bishkek. From left: President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. Second right: President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Security Threats Against CSTO States Aimed Against Russia as Well – Deputy PM
    MINSK (Sputnik) The CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of member-states, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, held a meeting in Minsk earlier in the day, focusing on information security, among other issues.

    "With the secretaries of the security councils, we discussed in detail the issues related to the need to step up work to ensure information security of our states and increase the effectiveness of our special operation Proxy, aimed at countering crime on the Internet," Khachaturov told reporters after the meeting, adding that "only in 2016, the operation revealed more than 11,000 information resources, potentially threatening the security of our states."

    Khachaturov pointed to a "constantly increasing destructive information impact on the CSTO states," and "active use of the Internet by terrorists of all stripes." He stressed that a number of specific proposals will be reported to the leaders of the CSTO member-states.

    The secretary also informed attendees that the meeting identified tasks to improve the managing system for the formation of CSTO prompt response forces, under the conduction of special operations. The security councils' secretaries and the defense ministers approved a plan for collective actions in 2018.

    "We will conduct five drills, trainings, as well as a number of conferences and round tables," he said.

    The CSTO was established in October 2002 as a regional intergovernmental alliance by Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus. The CSTO Charter stipulates the pledge of all member-states to abstain from the use of force and join other military alliances. Aggression against one signatory state equals aggression against all.

    Related:

    Security Threats Against CSTO States Aimed Against Russia as Well – Deputy PM
    Russia to Supply CSTO States With Advanced Copters, Air Defense Systems in 2017
    Belarus Plans to Focus on Regional Conflicts Settlement During CSTO Presidency
    Daesh Militants Move From Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan, Posing Threat to CSTO
    Tags:
    information, security, Collective Security Treaty Organization
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok