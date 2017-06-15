US Sanctions Three Senior Daesh Members, Including Paris Attack Coordinator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States added three members of the Daesh (banned in Russia) to its terrorism sanctions list, including the coordinator of the Paris attacks and the group’s lead recruiter in India, the Department of State said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Department of State has designated Mohammad Shafi Armar, Oussama Ahmad Atar, and Mohammed Isa Yousif Saqar Al Binali as Specially Designated Global Terrorists," the release stated.

The State Department said Atar coordinated the November 2015 Paris attacks from Brussels, Armar recruited dozens of Daesh sympathizers from across India, and Binali has recruited Bahrainis for the Daesh since 2014.