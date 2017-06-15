US Sanctions Iraq-Based Daesh Financial Assistance Network - Treasury Department

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States sanctioned Umar al-Kubaysi, an Iraq-based financial operator for the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia), the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Thursday.

"OFAC designated Umar al-Kubaysi and his company, Al-Kawthar Money Exchange…[which] play an important role in Daesh's financial operations by moving money both within and outside of Daesh-controlled territory," the release stated.