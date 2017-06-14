Russia's Lukoil Forecasts Average Oil Price at $50 for Next 10 Years

© AP Photo/ Leo Correa Global Oil Prices Unlikely to See Big Impact From Diplomatic Tension in Middle East

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's Lukoil oil company bases its budget forecast at average oil price of $50 per barrel for the next 10 years, company's Senior Vice President-Finance Alexander Matytsyn said Wednesday.

"We are making our new forecast for the decade primarily in constant prices. And these constant prices are $50 per barrel, which is what we laid out as a forecast a 10-year period," Matytsin said adding that the company's budget for 2017 stipulates the oil price at $40 dollars per barrel.

Russia's Lukoil oil company is reducing production at low-efficiency wells in the framework of OPEC, non-OPEC deal but will be able to restore it without additional costs, company's Senior Vice President-Finance Alexander Matytsyn said Wednesday.

"We did not reduce, in general, the scale of drilling, which ensures the future production volumes in 3-5 years, but we significantly diminished the scale of short-term activities, that is, reduced part of the capital costs slightly," Matytsyn told reporters in Moscow.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 non-cartel oil producers agreed in May to extend last year's output cut deal for another nine months.