Kremlin Seeks to Avoid 'Pique of Sanctions' Amid New US Senate Bill Proposal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin seeks to avoid a "pique of sanctions" in response to the US Senate's newly proposed sanctions against Russia but calls for patience until the measures are codified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
"As for the latest sanctions aspirations of our colleagues, we would not want us to enter the pique of sanctions again, but it is not our choice," Peskov told reporters.
"Let us evaluate was becomes reality, because there are so many plans and aspirations declared recently in Washington that one cannot keep up with everything," Peskov said.
