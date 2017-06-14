US Intends for IAEA to Have Funding for Iran Inspections

© Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok IAEA Uranium Storage Facility in Kazakhstan to Open August 29

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Despite budget cuts the United States wants to make sure the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has the funding necessary to carry out its nuclear inspections in Iran, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

"It is our intention that the IAEA has all the resources to carry out its inspections," Tillerson told senators.

Tillerson characterized the ability of the United States to be able to validate Iran's compliance with the Joint Plan of Comprehensive Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement as a low bar.

Budget cuts to United Nations agencies in President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget include reductions to the IAEA.

The 2015 JCPOA, signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, United States plus Germany) stipulates the gradual lifting of the economic and diplomatic sanctions imposed on Iran by the Western countries in exchange for assurances that Tehran’s nuclear program remains peaceful.