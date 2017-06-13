Armenia Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 129 Times Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

© AFP 2017/ KAREN MINASYAN Armenia Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 121 Times Over Past 24 Hours – Azeri MoD

BAKU (Sputnik)The Armenian military has violated the ceasefire along the contact line in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 129 times over the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 129 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns," the statement reads.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. The military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended in 1994, and Azerbaijan lost control over this ethnically Armenian-majority region. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk group has been trying to settle the conflict since 1992.

In April 2016, the clashes between NKR and Azerbaijani forces reignited, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.

