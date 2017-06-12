Register
    US Sanctions Iraqi Daesh Leader, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terror Group in Indonesia

    Iraqi Daesh terrorist group leader Marwan Ibrahim Hussayn Tah al-Azawi and al-Qaeda-linked group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia were sanctioned by Washington, according to the statement of the US Department of State.

    WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — The United States sanctioned Russia-banned Islamic State [Daesh] terrorist group leader Marwan Ibrahim Hussayn Tah al-Azawi and al-Qaeda-linked group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia, the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

    "Marwan Ibrahim Hussayn Tah al-Azawi is an Iraqi ISIS [Islamic State] leader connected to ISIS’s development of chemical weapons for use in ongoing combat against Iraqi Security Forces," the release stated. "Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia (MMI) is an Indonesia-based terrorist group formed in 2000 by Abu Bakar Bashir, leader of…Jemaah Islamiya."

    People walk past the US State Department building July 6, 2011 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ Karen BLEIER
    US Sanctions Hezbollah, Daesh Senior Leaders - State Department
    Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia has carried out attacks in Indonesia and has links to the Nusra Front, al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, the State Department said.

    The sanctions freeze all of Azawi and MMI’s property and interests subject to US jurisdiction and prohibit US persons from doing business with them.

    Separately, the US Treasury Department designated Iraq-based Daesh leader Attallah Salman ‘Abd Kafi al-Jaburi. The individual is accused of running factories that produce improvised explosive devices (IEDs), vehicle borne IEDs and other explosives, as well as for his involvement in the development of chemical weapons.

