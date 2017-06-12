Two US Military Convoys to Pass Through Czech Republic Over 2 Days

© AFP 2017/ MICHAL CIZEK US Military Convoy Enters Czech Republic for Saber Strike Drills

–

PRAGUE (Sputnik)A total of two US military convoys comprising 120 military vehicles and 400 servicemen will move through territory of the Czech Republic, a spokesman of the Czech General Staff said Monday.

"A period of both convoys' transit will not be more than 48 hours. Both the convoys are moving from the US bases in Germany to Slovakia and further to the places of military exercises dubbed Noble Jump 2017 and Saber Guardian 2017. The convoys include logistic cars and Humvee vehicles," Jan Schultz told reporters.

In May, Schultz said that about 1,600 US servicemen and 450 vehicles would move through the Czech Republic in June and July from Germany and Poland to participate in military exercises held in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania. The return of the convoys would take place in August.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!