Turkish, Azerbaijani Forces Participate in Joint Drills in Western Azerbaijan

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin Azerbaijan, Turkey Launch Joint Military Exercises Under Cooperation Agreement

–

BAKU (Sputnik)Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces are participating in joint military drills in Azerbaijan's western Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday.

"In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, joint tactical exercises involving troops of the armed forces of the two countries began in Nakhchivan on June 12," the ministry's statement read.

According to the ministry, the drills are aimed at developing coordination between the two nations' troops through experience exchange.

The drills are scheduled to last until Friday.

