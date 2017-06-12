Putin Calls 'Russian Day in World' Social, Cultural Event of Int'l Importance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 12, when Russia celebrates its national holiday, a cultural one-day event dubbed the Russian Day in the World is held for the third time. Russian orchestras and choirs will perform at a number of stages in Switzerland, Israel and Germany, celebrating Russian Day and showing the best of Russian musical art.

"This significant, multi-faceted project has already gained its own traditions, proved itself to be a bright event in the cultural and social life of many countries. It provides our compatriots and friends with a great opportunity to plunge into the atmosphere of celebration, to attend concerts of talented Russian performers and art groups," Putin said in an address to the participants, guests and organizers of the Russian Day in the World, as quoted by his press service.

Putin also expressed hope that the celebration would be conducted at a high level, give guests an unforgettable experience and contribute to strengthening friendship and understanding between countries and peoples.

In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 a public holiday and a non-working day in honor of the adoption of the declaration on the state sovereignty of Russia. On that day in 1990, the first Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic adopted a declaration on the republic’s sovereignty within the Soviet Union.