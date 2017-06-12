Organization of Russian Compatriots in US Plans to Strengthen Cooperation

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The work on the KSORS final resolution was conducted in four sections:, namely youth and culture, Russian language, historical heritage and Business, science and innovation.

Following the final conference, held at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington, proposals were made in each section to improve the future work of compatriots' organizations in the United States.

Particularly, in the section on culture it was decided to "distribute information about the studying in Russian universities through a state quota," according to the resolution.

Besides, the participants of the conference decided ask the Russian Foreign and Education Ministries to discuss the issues of "establishing ties between Russian and American universities in various forms" to advance distance education, as well as research projects and innovations.

"Our goal is to improve contacts between people," the representative of Rossotrudnichestvo (Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation) in the United States, and director of the Russian Cultural Center Oleg Zhiganov, told reporters.

The implementation events and projects such as the celebration of the 210th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States "will help improve relations between countries in the long term perspective," Zhiganov noted.

"Here in the United States, they know very little about what Russia is about. The more the Americans hear about our great cultural and historical heritage, the more they will learn about our country," he said.

The relations between Russia and the Western states deteriorated amid the Ukrainian crisis, as Brussels and Washington put the blame of the eastern Ukraine conflict on Russia and continue to refuse to recognize Crimea’s rejoining Russia as a result of the March 2014 referendum. The United States and the European Union showed their disapproval of Russia’s alleged meddling in the Ukrainian affairs by introducing several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions despite the fact that Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

