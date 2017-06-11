Head of US Republican National Committee Calls for End of Russian Probe

"I’m calling for an end to the investigations about … President Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russians. There’s been no evidence of it; I don’t think that should continue," McDaniel told the Fox News broadcaster.
Since the beginning of the United States' most recent presidential race, US media have speculated about Trump's campaign team's alleged ties to Russia and claimed that Russia might have influenced the results of the election.
In January, the US intelligence community presented a report on Russian activities, expressing, with a high degree of confidence, that Russia's goal was to influence the election so that Trump would win. In March, then FBI Director James Comey said that the investigation into the the alleged links between Trump's team and the Kremlin had begun in July 2016.
Currently, the US Congress is further investigating the relations between Trump's team and Moscow, however, no evidence on alleged Kremlin's influence on the election have been provided so far.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
