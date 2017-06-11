Register
22:28 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Moscow Kremlin towers. (File)

    Head of US Republican National Committee Calls for End of Russian Probe

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 32891

    According to the chairman of the RNC, the investigation into alleged ties between US President Donald Trump's campaign team and Kremlin should end.

    Senator Jeff Sessions, R-AL, speaks at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Ambridge Area Senior High School on October 10, 2016 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    Justice Dept.: Sessions Recused Himself From Russia Probe Due to Trump Camp Ties
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The investigation into alleged ties between US President Donald Trump's campaign team and Kremlin should end, as there is no evidence, Chairwoman of Republican National Committee (RNC) Ronna Romney McDaniel said Sunday.

    "I’m calling for an end to the investigations about … President Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russians. There’s been no evidence of it; I don’t think that should continue," McDaniel told the Fox News broadcaster.

    Since the beginning of the United States' most recent presidential race, US media have speculated about Trump's campaign team's alleged ties to Russia and claimed that Russia might have influenced the results of the election.

    In January, the US intelligence community presented a report on Russian activities, expressing, with a high degree of confidence, that Russia's goal was to influence the election so that Trump would win. In March, then FBI Director James Comey said that the investigation into the the alleged links between Trump's team and the Kremlin had begun in July 2016.

    Oil production.
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Russia, OPEC Work Jointly to Regulate Fossil Fuel Price Trends - Kremlin
    Earlier in May, Trump fired Comey over the poor handling of the investigation into the Hillary Clinton private server and email scandal. However, many believe that the decision is connected with the Russian probe, as Comey reportedly was seeking funding to extend the bureau’s inquiry.

    Currently, the US Congress is further investigating the relations between Trump's team and Moscow, however, no evidence on alleged Kremlin's influence on the election have been provided so far.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Related:

    Showtime: US Senate Intel Panel Releases Comey Testimony on Trump-Russia Probe
    US House Intel Panel Wants Ex-Homeland Security Chief to Testify on Russia Probe
    Trump 'Impeachable' if Comey Fired to Stop Russia Probe - US Lawmaker
    Ex-UKIP Leader Person of Interest in US Intel Probe Into Trump-Russia Ties
    Tags:
    probe, Republican National Committee (RNC), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok