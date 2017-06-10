Lockheed Confirms US F-35 Will Be Displayed at Paris Air Show

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A demonstration of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter at the upcoming Paris Air Show will go ahead as announced earlier, the US defense and aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin announced in a Twitter statement.

"The previously announced plans for the #F35 aerial demo debut at salondubourget will continue as planned," the tweet said on Friday.

The statement made no mention of a US Air Force decision earlier on Friday to ground 48 F-35 aircraft at Luke Air Force Base in the US state of Arizona following five incidents since May 2 in which pilots reported hypoxia-like symptoms.

In each case, the aircraft's backup oxygen system operated as designed and the pilot followed the correct procedures, landing the aircraft safely, the Air Force stated in a press release.

Currently, the F-35 grounding is limited to Luke Air Force Base, the release said.

The 52nd International Paris Air Show will take place June 19-25 at an exhibition facility near Paris.