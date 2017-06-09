Register
09 June 2017
    Russian Foreign Ministry building

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Kuwait Ambassador Over Doha Diplomatic Row

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister met with the ambassador of Kuwait in Moscow to discuss recent Qatar diplomatic crisis, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

    Clouds cover buildings in Kuwait City during a heavy rainfall
    Russia Plans to Send Business Mission to Kuwait in Near Future
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with the ambassador of Kuwait, Abdulaziz Aladwani, in Moscow to discuss the unfolding Qatar diplomatic crisis, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

    "In a confidential conversation the actual aspects of the development of the Middle East situation were discussed, with a stress on escalation of relations between several states of the region and Qatar, and corresponding mediation efforts being now actively taken by Kuwait," the ministry’s statement published on its official website read.

    Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terror and destabilizing the Middle East. Mauritania, Mauritius, the Maldives, the Comoros and the government of the eastern part of Yemen followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti downgraded their diplomatic ties with Qatar, while Senegal recalled its ambassador from Doha.

    In the developing crisis, Kuwait is one of the active mediators between Qatar and its regional neighbors. Kuwait’s Emir had already visited several Arab capitals, meeting Saudi Arabia’s king on Tuesday and the UAE Vice-President on Wednesday. On the same day, he met with his Qatari counterpart in Doha for short talks.

