US Lawmakers Call on Trump to Abide By NATO's Mutual Defense Clause

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Seven congressmen on US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee have urged President Donald Trump to explicitly endorse NATO's mutual defense clause after he failed to do so during his first overseas trip that included the alliance’s summit in Taormina, Italy last month, according to a letter released on Friday.

"We call on you to commit explicitly to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty," the lawmakers wrote. "Each president since the treaty’s signing has endorsed Article 5, and we call on you to do the same."

On May 25, Trump delivered a speech at the NATO summit in Taormina, Italy, in which he spoke about the continuing enhancement of the partnership, but did not explicitly express US commitment for Article 5 of NATO’s treaty. The clause stipulates that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all.

The seven congressmen argued it is not enough for Trump to speak about NATO in general terms, and include statements such as that the United States will never forsake friends who stood by its side.

The letter was organized by Armed Service Committee ranking member Adam Smith, a Democrat from the state of Washington, and co-signed by Democratic congressmen Joe Courtney, Niki Tsongas, Beto O’Rourke, Ruben Gallego, Seth Moulton and Stephanie Murphy.