RT Becomes Double Gold Winner, Bronze Winner of PromaxBDA Awards 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT UK's Going Underground show gained the gold winner award in the News Program Promotion nomination having beaten the Australian ABC broadcaster. Another RT's gold winner is the multimedia special project Chernobyl, which won the first place in the News Special Report Spot nomination leaving behind Germany's ZDF and Australia's ABC.

The Paralympic Promo became the bronze winner in the Public Service Announcement Spot nomination having ceded to Italy's Rai and Spain's Fox Networks Group Spain.

Along with RT, CNN, the BBC, Fox, NBC, HBO, Discovery and many other broadcasters participated in the contest.

RT has received the PromaxBDA awards many times. In 2016 RT's videos dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the broadcaster became gold winner of the award, materials related to 70th anniversary of the UN General Assembly and to the 70th anniversary of the USSR victory in the Great Patriotic War became silver winners. The material RT 2035 dedicated to retired former US President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry received bronze winner award.