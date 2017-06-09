Putin Says Only United Efforts Can Defeat Terrorism

© REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Meet on SCO Summit Sidelines

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Terrorism can be defeated only through the joint and integrated efforts of all the world's countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Friday.

"I have repeatedly stressed that this scourge can only be dealt with by way of honest and constructive joint efforts of all countries on the basis of strict observance of international law," Putin said.

He added, "the fight against terrorists must be integrated and uncompromising."

The member states of the organization are stepping up efforts in settling regional conflicts, including in Syria, Putin added.

"The role of the regional anti-terrorist structure of the SCO is growing, and an important step in strengthening the legal framework of its activities is the convention on countering extremism [to be signed Friday]," Putin said.

He expressed confidence that "we will jointly intensify our efforts along the line of political and diplomatic settlement of regional conflicts, especially in the Middle East and particularly in Syria."

Vladimir Putin also proposed the renewal of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)-Afghanistan contact group to settle the conflict in the Islamic republic.

"Russia, like all SCO partners, consistently stands for a political settlement through agreements between the Afghans themselves," Putin said. "We propose to resume the activity of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group that was suspended in 2009."