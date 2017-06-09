Register
06:49 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The flag of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and flags of the SCO member states in Astana

    SCO Needs Own System of National Rating Agencies - Russian Commerce Chamber Head

    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shaikhinov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 9330

    President of Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergei Katyrin said Thursday that the countries that are comprising the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should form a common ystem of national rating agencies.

    Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Islam Karimov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (L-R) pose fore a family photo during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Growing Alliance: Shanghai Bloc Taking Steps Toward Iran
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should consider forming its own system of national rating agencies, Katyrin said.

    "For the development of the economies of the SCO countries, it is advisable to talk about the need to form a system of national rating agencies and a single rating platform for the countries of the organization. It will allow to take into account the national specifics and increase the objectivity when evaluating our projects, create an alternative to the ratings of leading Western rating agencies," Katyrin said, as quoted in the CCI press service.

    According to Katyrin, the projects within the SCO need financial support, and credit ratings will be used to make appropriate investment decisions.

    "We need a clear and honest rating, politically unbiased, not subject to the influence of a volatile political situation, which we have already faced in the recent past," Katyrin, who chairs Russia's part of the Business Council, said.

    The rules of many institutional and private investment mechanisms prescribe them to invest in the companies with a certain rating assigned by all agencies of the "Big three," so companies eager to widen the pool of potential investors have to fully comply with those requirements. So far, all efforts of non-US credit agencies to gain universal recognition were relatively unsuccessful.

    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    SCO, Astana 2017: Modi-Xi Meeting Expected to Melt Ice Between India, China
    In the past, top Russian officials have criticized ratings of the so-called "Big three" of US-founded international credit rating agencies — Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor's. In April 2015, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said their overly pessimistic forecasts for Russian economy might be a reason to rethink and modernize their use both in Russia and in the whole world. In December 2016, President Vladimir Putin said Russia should create its own rating agencies.

    The SCO summit started in Astana on Thursday. On the eve of the summit, a meeting of the Board of the SCO Business Council was held to discuss strengthening its own economic potential and implementing long-term development strategies. A separate session was devoted to the expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation within the SCO.

    The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In June 2016, at the summit in Uzbekistan, memorandums of accession to the organization of India and Pakistan were signed. At the SCO summit in Astana, India and Pakistan will become full members of the organization.

    Related:

    What You Need to Know About Shanghai Cooperation Organization
    Iran to Move Decisively Toward Joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization Soon
    First Case of Human Contracting Bird Flu Registered in China's Shanxi Province
    Tags:
    agencies, rating, Shanghai Cooperation Organization
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok