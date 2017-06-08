UNSG Guterres Offers Gulf Countries Support in Solving Differences

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged Gulf countries to solve their issues through diplomatic means and offered his support in this regard, UNSG spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

"He [Guterres] urges countries in the region to avoid escalating tensions and work instead to overcome their differences," Dujarric said. "He encourages diplomatic means to address concerns and is ready to support such efforts, if desired by all parties."

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror and destabilizing the Middle East. Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, the Comoros and the government of the eastern division of Libya followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti declared downgraded diplomatic ties with Doha, while Senegal recalled its Qatari ambassador.