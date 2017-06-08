Russian Deputy FM, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Syria, Qatar - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Ibrahim Rassi to discuss the Qatar diplomatic row and Syria among other issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"During the conversation, [the sides] discussed the issues of further development of the multidimensional Russian-Saudi cooperation, including the schedule of upcoming bilateral contact son different levels. [The sides] touched upon current affairs in the Middle East and north Africa with an emphasis on the situation in Syria and the escalation in relations of a range of countries of the region with Qatar," the statement read.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns. Mauritius joined the boycott. Mauritania broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar while Jordan downgraded ties with the country on June 6.

The Comoros joined the campaign on June 7.The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.