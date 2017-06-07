Indian Navy Chief to Visit Israel Before PM Modi

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Admiral Lanba, also the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, will be in Israel during June 11-15 during which he will meet with Israel’s Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and defense minister Avigdor Lieberman.

During Prime Minister Modi’s proposed visit to Israel, the first by any Indian Prime Minister, New Delhi is expected to ink deals worth billions including hundreds of anti-tank guided missile Spike and combat drone Heron TP.

Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has agreed to transfer the technology of Spike missile under Make in India project whereas the contract may be signed for building 1500 systems and around 30,000 additional missiles in India.

Israel Aerospace Industries had announced a new export-version of Heron TP on February 9 this year.

Israel has already signed a deal worth more than $2.6 billion for supplying surface-to-air missiles Barak 8 to the Indian Army and the Navy. Over the last five years, defense trade has seen annual sales worth more than $1 billion.

Currently, more than 55 Indian defense firms are participating at the ISDEF exhibition in Tel Aviv. This is the highest participation ever by Indian firms at this exhibition. Firms like BEL, BDL, HAL, Adani, Bharat Forge, Data Patterns and state-owned defense research organisation DRDO are showcasing their products at the exhibition.