Some US Media 'So Filled With Venom, Toxin of Hatred' That Russia Has to Defend

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some US media agencies are aiming at destroying US-Russia relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"Several US media outlets are playing to the destruction of relations [with Russia], to their disruption, and coming up with, inventing all sorts of stories, which, first, have nothing to do with reality, and second, are so filled with venom and some toxin of hatred toward Russia that we cannot but shrug our shoulders and better defend," Ryabkov told reporters.

Since the beginning of the United States' most recent presidential race, local media have speculated about US President Donald Trump's campaign team's alleged ties to Russia and claimed that Moscow might have influenced the results of the election.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin Putin Reveals Details of His Meeting With Flynn in 2015

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

Speculations about Russian interference have already led to the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was accused of having ties with Russia after it was revealed that he had misled senior Trump administration officials about the extent of his conversations with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak.