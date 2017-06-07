Register
15:24 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dead sea

    The Dead Sea to Strengthen China's Geopolitical Presence in the Middle East

    © Photo: Yuri Raysper
    World
    Get short URL
    0 57950

    China is a footstep away from winning the tender for Phase 1 of the Middle Eastern 'Red-Dead' water project, launched by Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. Israeli and Chinese experts have commented to Sputnik on how it could help Beijing to strengthen its presence in the region.

    China National Technical Import and Export Corp. has been shortlisted for Phase 1 of the "Red-Dead" water project launched by Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The other four finalists are Hong Kong's Hutchison Water International Holdings, South Korean Korea Water Resources Corp., Japan-based Mitsubishi Corp. and France’s Suez International SAS. The results of the tender are to be announced by the end of June.

    The project has been jointly developed by Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which all share the shoreline of the Dead Sea and the Jordan River, which runs into this closed lake.

    An aerial view photo shows sinkholes created by the drying of the Dead Sea, near Kibbutz Ein Gedi
    © AFP 2017/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    An aerial view photo shows sinkholes created by the drying of the Dead Sea, near Kibbutz Ein Gedi

    The Dead Sea's water level has been dropping at a rate of 1 meter per year. Today the shore lies nearly half a kilometer away, across dry sand.

    Known as "Red-Dead", the $1.1 billion infrastructure project is expected to divert 2 billion cubic meters of water from the Red Sea, pipe it into the Dead Sea, stabilizing its level and creating drinking water for a region facing a serious water shortage. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2018.

    The pipeline will start at Aqaba, the Jordanian port, where a desalination plant will be built. It will run through Jordan, generating hydroelectric power from its final stretch when it plunges several hundred meters below sea level into the Dead Sea, the world’s lowest land elevation.

    Freshwater from Aqaba will be bought by Israel’s southern Arava region; Jordan will buy Israeli water from the Sea of Galilee; and the Palestinian Authority will buy water from an Israeli desalination plant as part of a water swap.

    A man looks at AHAVA Dead Sea cosmetic products manufactured in the Israeli Kibbutz settlement of Mitzpe Shalem in the Dead Sea resort of Kalya. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ GALI TIBBON
    Beauty Has a Price: China Acquires Israeli Dead Sea Cosmetics Company for $77 Million
    "The state-owned Chinese company’s success in reaching the short list for the project’s initial phase could pave the way for other Chinese firms to seek work on the project, especially as Beijing pushes investment and infrastructure to the region and beyond under the massive Belt and Road Initiative," South China Morning Post quoted Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi as saying on the sidelines of the recent Beijing forum on China’s Belt and Road infrastructure and trade strategy.

    Bringing Israel and the Palestinians together on a project such as Red-Dead "is probably the basis for gaining trust," Hanegbi said. If the Chinese company wins the contract, it would represent one of the few countries that has maintained good relations with both the Palestinians and Israel amid their decades-old conflict.

    Israeli political analyst and publicist David Sharp told Sputnik that no details have been revealed on what advantages the finalists will highlight in order to sidestep the rivals. Thus it is hard to suggest who is going to win.

    The Israeli and Chinese flags fly beside the portrait of Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (File)
    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    Israel to Drive China’s Tech, Scientific Innovations Boom
    "Israel usually does not reveal any deep and serious analyses and forecasts ahead of the results of a tender, especially for such a complicated infrastructure project. Thus it is hard to suggest who the real leader is and who is an outsider," he told Sputnik.

    The political analyst said that the Chinese companies have been long present in Israel and have been working on serious projects. There will be no prepossession towards the Chinese companies and their cooperation with Israeli enterprises.

    "Israel, in this sense, is neither the US nor Western Europe. I don't think that the Chinese company participating in this tender will be somehow discriminated on the ground of the origin of investments or the fulfilment of contracted works," David Sharp said.

    According to recent data released by Reuters, last year, Chinese investment into Israel jumped more than tenfold to a record $16.5 billion, with money flooding into the country's buzzing internet, cybersecurity and medical device startups.

    Such an inflow was caused by the US' reluctance to open its market for China, increased US protectionism and a tougher regulatory stance.

    In contrast, Chinese bidders scrapped a record $26.3 billion worth of previously announced deals from the United States in 2016, the data show.

    The Chinese flag is seen in front of a view of the moon at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on December 13, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    China to Assist Israel in Construction of Artificial Island in Mediterranean Sea
    For Chinese buyers, Israeli assets are not only more easily accessible than in the United States, they are also often cheaper, according to lawyers and bankers.

    While making their forecasts for who is going to win the Red-Dead tender, experts note that China has become the largest world importer of Dead Sea cosmetics and Dead Sea mineral products. This opens new opportunities for cooperation of Chinese capital with the Israeli manufacturers of these products.

    Chinese corporations, which have bought into Israeli chemical production, are participating in the mining of mineral raw materials for the Dead Sea products.

    Besides, the Chinese investment giant Fosun Group has purchased Israeli Dead Sea cosmetics company Ahava.

    In this Nov. 7, 2012 photo, US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel during the U.S. Presidential election event, organized by the US embassy in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    'US Will Not Be Happy' With China Embracing Mediator Role in Middle East
    In 2011, China National Chemical Corporation acquired Adama, which produces pesticides, for a price of $2.4 billion and in 2015 the Chinese company Bright Food acquired a controlling stake in Israel's largest producer Tnuva, which is heavily involved in dairy goods.

    All the above gives ground to suggest that China National Technical Import and Export Corp. remains the key candidate for the Red-Dead tender. Besides, experts note, there have been almost no losses of Chinese large companies in tenders for large-scale international projects apart from cases when the organizers intentionally leave them out for political reasons.

    Liu Ying, an expert of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China told Sputnik that China intends to go to the very end in this project and explained why the project and its scale are very attractive to Beijing.

    "The project suggests construction of desalination plants and will be a large-scale ground for international cooperation and the sharing of advanced technologies in this sphere," he told Sputnik.

    The fact that the Chinese company has been shortlisted for the tender, he said, means that China has been internationally recognized in the sphere of high technologies.

    If the Chinese company takes part in this project, it will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation between China, Israel and Palestine. It will open opportunities for cooperation between Chinese companies and the Caspian Sea Littoral States.

    A Pakistan Navy soldier stands guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart, at Gwadar port, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) west of Karachi. Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Muhammad Yousuf
    China Makes Its Way to Middle East Through Newly Commissioned Gwadar Port in Pakistan
    All three countries, which share the shoreline of the Dead Sea, the expert said, are key players in the Chinese New Silk Road project. And cooperation with them will contribute to the implementation of the One Belt, One Road initiative.

    If the Chinese company wins the tender, it will become China's third largest infrastructural project in Israel, after Red-Med rail project, which will connect the Israeli Red Sea port town of Eilat to the Israeli port of Ashdod on the Mediterranean and the Tel Aviv Light Rail project, a mass transit system, which will include different types of rapid transit including a light rail network (which will run underground in some areas), buses and more.

    It will only strengthen China's geopolitical presence in the Middle East and its influence on key regional players, the expert concluded. 

    Tags:
    tender, Red Dead Project, China National Technical Import and Export Corp, Palestine, Jordan, Israel, Dead Sea, Red Sea, Middle East, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok