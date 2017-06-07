Register
13:53 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine

    US Seeks to Keep Ukraine as 'Minimum Wage' Vassal

    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    World
    Get short URL
    112922

    As the US moves to slash foreign aid, it appears that Washington intends to provide Ukraine with just enough assistance to keep the country "afloat" so that Kiev continues to remain a US vassal.

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
    © Photo: Facebook / Embassy of Ukraine in the USA
    US Has Enough Leverage on Kiev to Solve Eastern Ukraine Conflict - Moscow
    Previously, US Ambassador to Kiev Marie Yovanovitch said that the United States intends to revise its policy towards Ukraine.

    The ambassador said that the US will continue to provide as much aid to Ukraine as possible, though she chose not to specify exactly how much. Yovanovitch also said that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is currently considering the possibility of a more active US involvement in the negotiations process on the Ukrainian crisis.

    Political analyst Victor Olevich told RIA Novosti that the US essentially wants to provide Ukraine with the bare minimum of aid necessary for the country to remain "afloat" and maintain its status as an American vassal.

    "On the one hand, the US wants Ukraine to remain its vassal. Washington wants Kiev to remain dependent on US support. The US also wants Kiev to remain "an aggravator" in relations with Russia, a constant problem on Russia’s borders that promotes the blatant anti-Russian policy. But on the other hand, Washington doesn’t want to spend too much money on supporting Kiev. And as we can see, the Trump administration’s promises to decrease spending on foreign aid are being partially fulfilled. The US decreased the amount of aid to Ukraine but still provide enough for the country to remain afloat," he said.

    Olevich also remarked that the US is unlikely to adopt an active role in negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis.

    "The US’ geopolitical objectives regarding Russia and Ukraine remain the same as before: the US seeks to “contain” Russia and to diminish Russian influence in the former Soviet states. Therefore, there’s no reason to expect the US to come up with some kind of new approach or to pressure Kiev into finally abiding by the Minsk agreements. That would not be in the US interests," Olevich added.

    Related:

    So Much for Minsk Agreements: Ukraine Wastes Over 20% of GDP on War in Donbass
    US Supports Normandy Format on Ukraine - Ambassador to Russia
    Russia to Present Report on Ukraine’s Far-Right National Corps Party at UNHRC
    Tags:
    vassalage, assistance, aid, Rex Tillerson, Marie Yovanovitch, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok