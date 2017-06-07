Claims of 'Russian Hackers' in Qatar Seen as Attempt to Pit US, Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US reports of alleged Russian hackers behind a planted pro-Iranian story on Qatar's news agency website is an attempt to exacerbate tensions between the United States and Russia, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house International Affairs Committee told Sputnik.

"Russia has absolutely no interest in pitting the United States and Qatar. On the contrary, I see in these accusations an attempt to push the US and Russia as the leading players in the Middle East," Vladimir Dzhabarov said Wednesday.