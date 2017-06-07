Russian Embassy Official Says No Hacking-Related Inquiry From Qatar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatar has not officially inquired the Russian Embassy in Doha in connection with the alleged Russian hackers' role in an unfolding diplomatic crisis with Qatar's Gulf and Arab neighbors, an embassy official told Sputnik.

"There were no official appeals by the authorities of Qatar to the Russian Embassy," the official said Wednesday following US reports alleging that Russian hackers "planted" pro-Iranian reports attributed to the Qatari leader on the state's news service that is said to have triggered the crisis.